 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000

Freshly painted in neutral color pallet. Main level living. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooking. Double sided gas fireplace in living room and sunroom that opens to a screened porch and outside to a nice patio that backs to green space. New water heater. Main level living. Two nice size bedrooms upstairs with lots of storage plus a loft / home office. Single car garage. Entered for comp purposes only.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert