Come home to your beautiful piece of paradise on just over an acre a top a hill awaits your private oasis!! Enjoy your 3 bedroom 2 full bath Cape Cod style home, with screened porch, large, eat-in kitchen w/gas cooking, under counter lighting, recessed lighting, nicely sized pantry, formal dining room (currently used as a sitting area), beautiful hardwood flooring on the first level, crown molding, cozy up next to your non vented propane gas fireplace in your large living room, 1 large bedroom on the first level, large 2nd bedroom on the 2nd floor with 2 large closets, wall to wall carpeting, ceiling fan with light, a large primary bedroom with sitting area, 2 large closets, ceiling fan, wall to wall carpeting, nicely sized laundry room on the 2nd level with cabinets, a large full bath on the 2nd level, with linen closet, plantation shutters, AND a large 1 car garage with a loft apartment above offering a large room with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light from all of the windows, kitchen type area, full bath, laminate flooring. A huge storage space beside the garage. 3 out buildings a garden area, AND a hot tub in back! Call today for your private showing!!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Creating more instability after the last two years of constant change and anxiety has created even more stress in our lives,” the Albemarle Education Association said of the new payroll system.
When they are fully ripe, the fruits are delicious — not only for humans, but for a variety of critters.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a…
A developer wants to build 490 homes on about 36 acres near the U.S 250/29 Bypass on Old Ivy Road in Albemarle County, but some residents are …
Playing without injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Virginia football team struggles in a 28-3 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame.
As Chris Cantwell attempted one last-ditch effort at swaying the jury that he is innocent, plaintiffs’ and defense lawyers — including those r…
According to Peter Simi’s testimony, white supremacist movements are based around several core ideas: racist ideology; a central role of violence; front and backstage talk; and plausible deniability.
Rally lawsuit defendants Chris Cantwell and Richard Spencer asked for charges against them to be dismissed Tuesday, but the judge refused, for…
Champion Brewery and Reason Beer will merge into one company.
Throughout the trial, Jason Kessler has been pointed to by other defendants as the primary organizer of both rallies.