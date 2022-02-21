 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $522,500

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $522,500

Come home to your beautiful piece of paradise on just over an acre a top a hill awaits your private oasis!! Enjoy your 3 bedroom 2 full bath Cape Cod style home, with screened porch, large, eat-in kitchen w/gas cooking, under counter lighting, recessed lighting, nicely sized pantry, formal dining room (currently used as a sitting area), beautiful hardwood flooring on the first level, crown molding, cozy up next to your non vented propane gas fireplace in your large living room, 1 large bedroom on the first level, large 2nd bedroom on the 2nd floor with 2 large closets, wall to wall carpeting, ceiling fan with light, a large primary bedroom with sitting area, 2 large closets, ceiling fan, wall to wall carpeting, nicely sized laundry room on the 2nd level with cabinets, a large full bath on the 2nd level, with linen closet, plantation shutters, AND a large 1 car garage with a loft apartment above offering a large room with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light from all of the windows, kitchen type area, full bath, laminate flooring. A huge storage space beside the garage. 3 out buildings a garden area, AND a hot tub in back! Call today for your private showing!!

