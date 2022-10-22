 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $517,000

Light-filled END UNIT VILLA, this like-new home is sure to impress. Enjoy main level living, an open-concept floor plan, neutral color pallet and lots of natural light! Built in 2020 this popular "Marcella" floor plan features 10' ceilings on the main level and 9' ceilings upstairs. Loaded with upgrades, let's start in the kitchen: granite counters, oversized center island with cabinets on the front and back, pull-out drawers, gas cooktop, stainless range hood, subway tile backsplash, pantry closet and a window over the under-mount sink with goose neck faucet. Other upgrades include double crown moulding in the Great Room, luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main level and pre-wiring for ceiling fans in all rooms. The owners bath features a ceramic tile floor, double sink vanity, walk-in closet and a fully-tiled walk in shower with frameless glass enclosure. Upstairs enjoy a flex space loft and double-door storage closet, two bedrooms and a tiled bath. Enjoy easy access to the mechanical room with plenty of room for storage. The nice size patio is great for dining outdoors and is surrounded by grassy yard space for pets and play! *OPEN SAT 10/22 1-3PM & SUN 10/23 2-4PM*

