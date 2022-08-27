 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $515,000

OPEN HOUSE 1 UNTIL 3 ON AUG 28 Stunning LUXURY VILLA with main level Owner's Suite! Popular Marcella plan shows like a model home and ENJOYS A VIEW of Carter's Mountain! BRIGHT & SUNNY w/ upgrades throughout, including LVP on main level, 10' CEILINGS, gorgeous fixtures, and GOURMET kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, 5-burner GAS RANGE w/ stylish hood, dramatic EXOTIC GRANITE & huge island with breakfast bar. OPEN FLOW floor plan, PRIVATE PATIO. Owner's Suite with fabulous LUXURY BATH & huge walk-in-closet. Upstairs find two bedrooms, each w/ mountain VIEWS and walk-in-closets; they share a hall bath. Large loft is IDEAL FLEX SPACE. Home office? TV room? Gym? Storage room adds space for life's extras. MAINTENANCE-FREE living and so CONVENIENT! 2.5 miles to downtown Cville and less than 2mi to the Wegman's shopping center. Easy access to walking paths along Avon. HOA includes clubhouse, terrific gym, dog park and more!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City employee at Capitol on Jan. 6 had previous arrest

City employee at Capitol on Jan. 6 had previous arrest

Donald Allen Groat II, whose name has appeared on social media posts by former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney as well as in major news organizations, was charged on July 24, 2020 with the misdemeanors in connection with a road rage-like incident.

Masks back on in national park

Masks back on in national park

Officials said the change means all individuals over the age of two must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, while in common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert