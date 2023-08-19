Don’t miss this “LIKE NEW” end unit Bainbridge townhome in Cascadia with common space on TWO sides! The open concept living/kitchen/dining main level is very attractive with wood floors, granite counter tops and plenty of space. Upper level offers nice bedroom/bath layouts and mountain views. Terrace level rec room and bath could serve as a fourth bedroom if desired. Great location in great neighborhood! Showings will start 8/19.