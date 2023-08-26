Avinity. Great location. Great views. Great finishes. Great energy efficiency. Just a few of these full rooftop terrace homes were built. The lower level features a large bedroom, rec room, or home office. Full bath too. The main level features a gorgeous kitchen with coffered ceiling plus a family room and dining room. Hardwood floors. The oversized owner's suite with tray ceiling features a bathroom with granite double vanity plus oversized tiled shower for two. Second bedroom on upper level with full bath and walk in closet. Moving up top you'll find a true rooftop deck with covered space and room to add an outdoor kitchen. Gas fireplace to enjoy the views both ways including a view of Carter's Mountain. Many after market upgrades including wall ovens, kitchen shelving, light fixtures, heated towel bar, and hood vent. Pearl Certified Gold to document energy efficiency.