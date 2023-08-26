Avinity. Great location. Great views. Great finishes. Great energy efficiency. Just a few of these full rooftop terrace homes were built. The lower level features a large bedroom, rec room, or home office. Full bath too. The main level features a gorgeous kitchen with coffered ceiling plus a family room and dining room. Hardwood floors. The oversized owner's suite with tray ceiling features a bathroom with granite double vanity plus oversized tiled shower for two. Second bedroom on upper level with full bath and walk in closet. Moving up top you'll find a true rooftop deck with covered space and room to add an outdoor kitchen. Gas fireplace to enjoy the views both ways including a view of Carter's Mountain. Many after market upgrades including wall ovens, kitchen shelving, light fixtures, heated towel bar, and hood vent. Pearl Certified Gold to document energy efficiency.
3 Bedroom Home in CHARLOTTESVILLE - $509,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
Forty living lawn mowers have cleared a wall of invasive plant species at Washington Park.
"For somebody to steal from us after we work so hard, it’s so easy for them to take it away."
"This policy seems to ignore that cell phones are a means to let parents know that kids are safe."
UVa leaders were part of a "campaign to ruin Morgan Bettinger," the lawsuit reads.