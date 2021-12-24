3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $504,760

THE ONLY NEW CONSTRUCTION IN CHARLOTTESVILLE WITH INCLUDED FINISHED BASEMENTS. The Ferncliff features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, plus a 2-car garage for early 2022 move-in. Plus, a spacious owner’s suite with private bath & walk-in closet, and an open-concept main level featuring a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the final section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the new community park & steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. PLUS, the NEXT SALE ONLY will receive $5,000 in savings!*