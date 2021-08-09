3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000

Enter into this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom RENOVATED & FRESHLY PAINTED stucco 2-story home to experience endless IMPROVEMENTS: RENOVATED WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN (feat. a brand new WALL PANTRY w/ coffee bar, ISLAND w/ bar seating & built-in electric mixer lift, , brand new STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE BACKSPLASH), 2 RENOVATED BATHROOMS (feat. SOAKER TUBS, new hardware, vanities, mirrors, paint, & modern wallpaper), new MAIN WATER LINE, GUTTER GUARDS, stick-built SHED w/ WORKSHOP, and more! Entertain friends around the NEW FIRE PIT w/ Adirondack chairs within the gorgeous FENCED-IN BACKYARD or relax in the FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM & BATH! Enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED within the BELMONT NEIGHBORHOOD just minutes from anywhere in town!