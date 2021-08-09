 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000

Enter into this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom RENOVATED & FRESHLY PAINTED stucco 2-story home to experience endless IMPROVEMENTS: RENOVATED WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN (feat. a brand new WALL PANTRY w/ coffee bar, ISLAND w/ bar seating & built-in electric mixer lift, , brand new STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE BACKSPLASH), 2 RENOVATED BATHROOMS (feat. SOAKER TUBS, new hardware, vanities, mirrors, paint, & modern wallpaper), new MAIN WATER LINE, GUTTER GUARDS, stick-built SHED w/ WORKSHOP, and more! Entertain friends around the NEW FIRE PIT w/ Adirondack chairs within the gorgeous FENCED-IN BACKYARD or relax in the FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM & BATH! Enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED within the BELMONT NEIGHBORHOOD just minutes from anywhere in town!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert