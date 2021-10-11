Don't miss this charming brick home on close to 1/2 acres in the Fry's Spring neighborhood. Walkable to grounds in a charming and popular city neighborhood. The fabulous covered front porch is so welcoming and comfortable. A big plus- this home is sited on a fantastic flat, yard that is fenced and backs up to a creek. Mature landscaping surrounding the home provides shade, privacy and beauty. You'll appreciate that this home has has been lovingly maintained by one owner for the last 30+ years! Hardwood floors, fresh paint, original details and modern updates throughout make this home a rare find. The main level features a large living room with brick fireplace and built in shelving, a dining room, half bath and charming kitchen. Upstairs, three bedrooms each with hardwood floors and ceiling fans share TWO full bathrooms. Full walk-out basement is great for storage and has recently been water proofed. Mature landscaping offers privacy! Walk to UVA and Scott Stadium!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000
