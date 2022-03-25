3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000

Charm Abounds. Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath Victorian-style home with wrap around porch, large back deck, a walk-out rear terrace, and fenced backyard that overlooks the wooded common area. This lovely home has lots of custom built-ins and plenty of storage. The main floor family room and terrace level recreation room have wood-burning fireplaces. Unfinished area in the terrace level could be finished to provide an additional bedroom and bath. Centrally located minutes from Rt 29 and Downtown Charlottesville, convenient to an entrance to Rivanna Trail and to Pen Park/Meadowbrook Golf Course. Walking trails are in abundance. Notable highlights include painted kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, brick fireplace hearth, large master suite with a huge walk in closet. Private rear terrace offers great space for outdoor entertaining.