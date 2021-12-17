3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000

Secluded country living only 5 minutes from Crozet with Firefly high speed broadband and easy access to the interstate! You'll love this charming cabin-like home on over 11 acres with modern mechanicals, new carpet, new paint, and new plumbing throughout! As you enter, the stunning rock wall and wood burning stove are a focal point and help keep the home comfortable year round. The hardwood floors, bay windows and skylights keep the home light and bright. Relax by the fire, or entertain in the large great room/sunrom. Kitchen features updated refrigerator and dishwasher. Work from home in the home office located off the kitchen. Two bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom and laundry room are located on the first floor. Upstairs the private owners suite features a newly updated bathroom with granite counters, LVT flooring and private deck. The unfinished walk-up basement offers so much storage. All this plus multiple storage buildings and a two car garage. Must See!