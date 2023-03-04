COMPLETE HOME ACTUAL PHOTOS This Bainbridge interior townhome features 3 BR, 3.5 bath, flex room/office, & attached garage. A thoughtfully designed open floorplan includes spacious great room w/ fireplace, dining & kitchen w/ oversized 9' island, gas cooking, chimney hood, granite counters & painted maple cabinetry. An oversized TREX deck backs up to green space & mature trees for relaxing evenings, morning coffee, and outdoor entertaining. Belvedere is an established community centrally located to all things C'ville, just 2 miles to the Downtown Mall & RT 29 shopping, 5 miles to UVA, surrounded by nature& the Rivanna Trail. LAWN CARE, TRASH, SNOW REMOVAL, & TING FIBER internet included in HOA. All homes are 3rd party tested for energy efficiency & come w/PEARL GOLD certification. Similar Photos.**UP TO $6000 IN CLOSING COST CREDIT WITH PREFERRED LENDER, SEE CONSULTANT FOR DETAILS.**
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police shot and killed an armed man who fired multiple shots near the Red Roof Inn in Charlottesville after a standoff on Tuesday.
The teenager who died in a Louisa County car crash on Friday night has been identified as Chase Luck.
A junior at Louisa County High School is dead after a car crash on Friday night that left four other Louisa students injured.
Two of the three planned spans for a new pedestrian bridge system that the University of Virginia plans to open as part of its highly-anticipa…
After hours of public comment, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request for a 525-unit reside…