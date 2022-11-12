3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $499,900

Like new, light-filled END UNIT VILLA! Enjoy main level living, an open-concept floor plan, neutral color pallet and lots of natural light! This popular "Marcella" floor plan features 10' ceilings on the main level and 9' ceilings upstairs. From the foyer step into an airy Great room featuring a gourmet center island kitchen with granite counters, pull-out drawers, gas cooktop, stainless appliances & range hood, pantry closet and a window over the under-mount sink with goose neck faucet. Other upgrades include double crown moulding in the Great Room, luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main level and pre-wiring for ceiling fans in all rooms. The owners en suite bath features a double sink vanity, fully-tiled walk in shower with frameless glass enclosure and walk-in closet. Upstairs enjoy a spacious flex space loft with double-door storage closet, two bedrooms with walk in closets and a full bath. Easy access to the mechanical room with plenty of room for storage. The nice size patio is great for dining outdoors and is surrounded by grassy yard space for pets and play!