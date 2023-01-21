3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $499,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1/22 from 11AM to 1PM. Welcome to Huntley, a highly desirable and walkable community in the heart of Charlottesville. Built in 2019 by Southern Development Homes, this impeccably maintained home boasts an open “Belmont” floor plan with nine-foot ceilings. First floor windows invite an abundance of natural light. Granite countertops, glass backsplash and wood flooring add a timeless appeal. The large covered front porch and rear deck (both Trex) provide additional space to relax, entertain, and admire flower and vegetable gardens. Peach, fig and native redbud trees adorn the fenced-in backyard. Wooded nature trails and neighborhood playground are located down the street. This 3.5 year-old, energy efficient home was built using Eco-Smart technology. NASA certified Air Scrubber air purification system was installed in 2022. Ample crawlspace allows for generous storage. Walk, cycle or bus to the University of Virginia in minutes. Only a short drive to downtown Charlottesville, home to world-class restaurants and breweries. Fry’s Spring Beach Club is also within walking distance. I-64 and Route 250, the main thoroughfares of the city, are just a mile away.