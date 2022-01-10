3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $495,250

The last chance to own in Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new single family homes! To be built on a private corner lot adjacent to green space & backing to mature trees! The Ferncliff boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a finished basement & 2 car garage, plus a spacious back deck with mountain views, steps from the Rivanna River & brand new 5-acre community park. The spacious owner’s suite features a private bath & 2 walk-in closets and the main level features an open concept design with vaulted foyer entryway leading to a gourmet kitchen w/ large island, granite, stainless appliances & luxury vinyl plank flooring. On the lower level, you’ll find a finished rec. room, separate media room, perfect for a home office, theater or gym, PLUS a full bathroom AND plenty of additional storage space. This home is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. PLUS Receive $5,000 in Holiday Savings for a limited time!