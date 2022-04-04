3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $495,000

Charming farmhouse walking distance to UVA Hospital and downtown. This 100 year old home has been restored to give you the best of both new and old. Enjoy features like transom windows, wrap around porch, high ceilings, built-in shelving, footed tub, and original hardwood floors along side an updated kitchen and lots of upgrades including a brand new metal roof in 2018, as well as newer Pella windows, laundry, 200 amp service, wiring, plumbing, water main, insulation, dual level heating/air conditioning systems in 2014. Tenants in place through June 5th. Two street parking spaces behind the home belong to the property. Recording device in place.