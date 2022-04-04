Charming farmhouse walking distance to UVA Hospital and downtown. This 100 year old home has been restored to give you the best of both new and old. Enjoy features like transom windows, wrap around porch, high ceilings, built-in shelving, footed tub, and original hardwood floors along side an updated kitchen and lots of upgrades including a brand new metal roof in 2018, as well as newer Pella windows, laundry, 200 amp service, wiring, plumbing, water main, insulation, dual level heating/air conditioning systems in 2014. Tenants in place through June 5th. Two street parking spaces behind the home belong to the property. Recording device in place.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Mark H. Dean is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients in May 2017.
Dr. Mark H. Dean now faces a maximum prison sentence of life, per guidelines.
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
A soldier from Charlottesville died Wednesday morning in a helicopter crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Anderson Street at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday following a report that an adult male had been shot.
The bulk of Wednesday’s hearing in Albemarle County Circuit Court centered around the accuser as she tearfully recounted her experiences and attempted to fend off accusations of inconsistent statements from the defense.
University of Virginia students’ vote to ditch a long tradition of immediate expulsion for violators of its Honor Code is a change supporters …
Mary Elliott, of Buckingham County, beat odds of one to 749,398 and then added a few odds of her own.
The new owners of Misty Mountain Camp Resort near Crozet want to add more campsites to the property along U.S. 250, but some neighbors are con…
Schools in the Charlottesville area are sending students home early Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves into the area that could bring se…