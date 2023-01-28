 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $489,400

IT'S TIME....NOW SELLING! This Kenridge home design sits on Homesite 47, an end home, in Southwood in Charlottesville. It includes the Fresh Modern Design Collection, including Luxury Vinyl Plank on the main level, Quartz Countertops in the Kitchen, and much more in the interior in addition to outdoor entertaining space with a rear deck.  Schedule your appointment today. Ask about our creative financing packages tailored to your needs, including Interest Rate Buy Down, Rate Lock, or additional Closing Cost Assistance.

