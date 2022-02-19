 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $489,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $489,000

Like-new home filled with natural light on a corner lot in the city’s sought-after Belmont Point neighborhood. This EcoSmart 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom “Meridian” model by Southern Development was completed in the fall of 2020. The main level has an open concept great room and dining room which open to a bright kitchen featuring upgraded GE stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets with pullout shelves, and oversized sink. The second floor master has a lovely deck with views towards Carter Mountain, walk-in closet, and bathroom with dual vanities & 5-ft walk-in shower. Beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, upstairs laundry, and miniblinds throughout. Other features include off-street parking, no-maintenance cement fiber siding, a covered front porch, fully fenced yard, home security system with integrated hard-wired smoke & CO alarms, conditioned crawl space, TING high-speed fiber optic internet, and Energy Star HVAC. Walk to Quarry Park, Belmont Park, or Belmont restaurants. Extremely convenient location – only minutes to Downtown, UVA Hospital, and I-64.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia men's basketball team bounces back, fights past Miami, 74-71

Virginia men's basketball team bounces back, fights past Miami, 74-71

In Virginia’s last outing, Kihei Clark struggled all game and Jayden Gardner faded in the second half. Saturday, both players — like this Cavaliers’ team — proved feisty in the face of failure, bouncing back and helping UVa fight past Miami 74-71 for a crucial win for the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert