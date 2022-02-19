Like-new home filled with natural light on a corner lot in the city’s sought-after Belmont Point neighborhood. This EcoSmart 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom “Meridian” model by Southern Development was completed in the fall of 2020. The main level has an open concept great room and dining room which open to a bright kitchen featuring upgraded GE stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets with pullout shelves, and oversized sink. The second floor master has a lovely deck with views towards Carter Mountain, walk-in closet, and bathroom with dual vanities & 5-ft walk-in shower. Beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, upstairs laundry, and miniblinds throughout. Other features include off-street parking, no-maintenance cement fiber siding, a covered front porch, fully fenced yard, home security system with integrated hard-wired smoke & CO alarms, conditioned crawl space, TING high-speed fiber optic internet, and Energy Star HVAC. Walk to Quarry Park, Belmont Park, or Belmont restaurants. Extremely convenient location – only minutes to Downtown, UVA Hospital, and I-64.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $489,000
