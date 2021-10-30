3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $482,790

Welcome to Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new homes on private homesites w/ a 5-acre community park! This Ferncliff Homesite Special features 3 beds and 3.5 baths with a finished basement and 2 car garage on a premium and private wooded homesite with a 10x16 deck backing up to incredible views of the Rivanna River and just steps away from the brand new park for mid 2022 move-in. The finished basement includes a full bath and finished media room. Plus, a spacious owner's suite with private bath, two walk in closets, and an open concept main level featuring a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the final section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*