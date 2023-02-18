COMPLETE HOME ACTUAL PHOTOS. This Bainbridge interior townhome features 3 BR, 3.5 bath, flex room/office, & attached garage. A thoughtfully designed open floorplan includes spacious great room, dining,& well-appointed kitchen w/ oversized 9' island, gas cooking, chimney hood, granite counters & painted maple cabinetry. An oversized 8’ X 20’ TREX deck backs up to green space & mature trees for relaxing evenings, morning coffee, & outdoor entertaining. Belvedere is an established community centrally located to all things C'ville, just 2 miles to the Downtown Mall & RT 29 shopping, 5 miles to UVA, surrounded by nature & the Rivanna Trail. LAWN CARE, TRASH, SNOW REMOVAL, & TING FIBER internet included in HOA. All homes are 3rd party tested for energy efficiency & come w/PEARL GOLD certification. Similar Photos.**UP TO $6000 IN CLOSING COST CREDIT WITH PREFERRED LENDER, SEE CONSULTANT FOR DETAILS.**