As you enter through the attractive foyer from the front door, you'll notice the large front closet and powder room, both on your left. If you enter from the garage, you'll be greeted by a large closet to hang your coat and store your shoes, and a convenient laundry room on your right. As you stroll into the main area of the home, you'll see a wide-open space that is perfect for entertaining. Your family and friends will be able to gather around your sit-down island, nearby breakfast area, or great room as you prepare drinks and food in the kitchen. The island and breakfast area are perfect spots to lay out a potluck spread or seat your guests with full plates of food ready to feast on your delicious cooking. If the weather cooperates, you can extend your party out onto an optional attached deck or patio off the great room. If you choose the covered porch, screened porch, or sunroom options, then let the rain roll in because your guests will stay protected and dry. If you choose, you can also add a stunning boxed tray ceiling and fireplace in the great room. At the end of the night when your guests leave and you're tired from a wonderful evening, you can retreat into your main floor owners bedroom to relax and renew. Youll love the walk-in closet and the attached bath with double-sink vanity and separate commode area with a door for privacy. On the upper level are two more bedrooms with walk-in closets at the back of the house and a versatile flex space at the front. It could be a computer sand media area, exercise room, or teen hangout. This home also has an optional basement, which would give you space for that Man Cave, craft area, or whatever you dream it to be.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $477,945
