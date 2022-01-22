Situated within the CASCADIA neighborhood and featuring breath-taking MOUNTAIN VIEWS, this FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bed 3.5 bath TOWNHOME with detached 2-CAR GARAGE, BACK DECK, and ROOFTOP BALCONY is completely move-in ready! Entertain friends around the LARGE ISLAND in the WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ countertops, and spacious PANTRY; work from home in the dedicated HOME OFFICE with FRENCH DOORS; enjoy the convenience of having DEDICATED ENSUITE FULL BATHS to every bedroom! Located across the street from DARDEN TOWE PARK and within close proximity to UVA, the hospital, Downtown Mall, and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly all employees in the Academic Division have received their first two doses and 85% have provided proof of a booster.
Name is being withheld until family can be notified.
Dr. David Lapides faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two child pornograpy-related charges.
His trip went so well that he’s not going to leave.
Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy signs two-way contract with Miami Heat
As much as six inches predicted across Central Virginia with some ice and gusty winds later this evening.
Another 157 homes and additional commercial properties could be coming to Crozet under a proposed development off of Route 240 and Park Ridge Drive.
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
“Of the potential things that I could be honored for, being honored by Black people and being aligned with Miss Lugo and the work that she did is an honor and I appreciate that the elders of the community thought of me,” Walker said.
St. Anne's-Belfield graduate Tessa Majors was killed in a 2019 robbery attempt near Barnard College where she was a freshman.