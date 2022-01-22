 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

Situated within the CASCADIA neighborhood and featuring breath-taking MOUNTAIN VIEWS, this FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bed 3.5 bath TOWNHOME with detached 2-CAR GARAGE, BACK DECK, and ROOFTOP BALCONY is completely move-in ready! Entertain friends around the LARGE ISLAND in the WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ countertops, and spacious PANTRY; work from home in the dedicated HOME OFFICE with FRENCH DOORS; enjoy the convenience of having DEDICATED ENSUITE FULL BATHS to every bedroom! Located across the street from DARDEN TOWE PARK and within close proximity to UVA, the hospital, Downtown Mall, and more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former mayor Nikuyah Walker honored at annual MLK event

Former mayor Nikuyah Walker honored at annual MLK event

“Of the potential things that I could be honored for, being honored by Black people and being aligned with Miss Lugo and the work that she did is an honor and I appreciate that the elders of the community thought of me,” Walker said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert