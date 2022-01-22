3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

Situated within the CASCADIA neighborhood and featuring breath-taking MOUNTAIN VIEWS, this FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bed 3.5 bath TOWNHOME with detached 2-CAR GARAGE, BACK DECK, and ROOFTOP BALCONY is completely move-in ready! Entertain friends around the LARGE ISLAND in the WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ countertops, and spacious PANTRY; work from home in the dedicated HOME OFFICE with FRENCH DOORS; enjoy the convenience of having DEDICATED ENSUITE FULL BATHS to every bedroom! Located across the street from DARDEN TOWE PARK and within close proximity to UVA, the hospital, Downtown Mall, and more!