Lovely craftsman with easy access to 5th Street and UVA. Hardwood floors run throughout the main level accented by built-in bookshelves surrounding a gas fireplace in the family family room. Spacious kitchen with island, granite countertops, and gas stove. Enjoy a fully-fenced backyard with patio and covered deck. Generous sized primary bedroom with two walk-in closets and en suite with custom tile shower. Two guest rooms, full bathroom, and laundry round out the second level.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New leader comes from Ohio State University
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
awrabel@dailyprogress.com (434) 978-7261
Charlottesville and Albemarle County have moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level, which…
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
The Virginia football team will host James Madison in 2023 at Scott Stadium to mark the first meeting between the Hoos and the Dukes since 1983.
A message to the readers from Dr. Bill:
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.