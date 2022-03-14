3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

Lovely craftsman with easy access to 5th Street and UVA. Hardwood floors run throughout the main level accented by built-in bookshelves surrounding a gas fireplace in the family family room. Spacious kitchen with island, granite countertops, and gas stove. Enjoy a fully-fenced backyard with patio and covered deck. Generous sized primary bedroom with two walk-in closets and en suite with custom tile shower. Two guest rooms, full bathroom, and laundry round out the second level.