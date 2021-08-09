3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

This three bedroom plus office on large corner lot in Greenleaf Terrace combines 1940's charm with modern updates in an ideal location! Inside you'll find ample room to spread out with two different family rooms, a home office/study/library, plenty of storage space, and tasteful updates. Outside, enjoy the mature landscaping and spcarious front yard, ample off-street parking options both in front and behind the house, and a patio perfect for entertaining. Within easy walking distance of Greenleaf Park, McIntire Parks, and the YMCA!