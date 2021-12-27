3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $469,900

HUGE 30K PRICE REDUCTION TO $469,900. SELLERS HAVE FOUND THEIR NEW HOME "Great bones", "Diamond in the rough", "Needs a little loving" all apply to this home. Roof is newish, great yard with room for gardens, outbuildings, etc, even a view of the pond on the adjoining property all in Glenaire. Meriwether Lewis, Henley and Western Albemarle Schools. Lots of square footage, most recent appraisal June 2021 was 511K. Make this your home and put your design stamp on it.