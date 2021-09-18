3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $469,900

Incredible downtown find! This like-new 2018 end unit townhome is guaranteed to please! Situated in the convenient Belmont Station neighborhood, this one owner home is a model of charm, versatility & efficiency & is just minutes from the downtown mall, restaurants & shopping. The entry level features a large rec room w/ tons of windows, a full bath & a walkout to the backyard & patio-plus a one car garage. Upstairs is the fully open concept kitchen & living area (granite//stainless/hardwoods/tile backsplash) with gas fireplace, half bath, dining room & beautiful Trex deck. The upper floor offers two generous bedrooms, full bath & laundry plus the Master bed & bath. Superior finishes were used throughout & the home was part of the builders EcoSmart program, receiving a HERS index score of 64!