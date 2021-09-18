 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $469,900

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $469,900

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $469,900

Incredible downtown find! This like-new 2018 end unit townhome is guaranteed to please! Situated in the convenient Belmont Station neighborhood, this one owner home is a model of charm, versatility & efficiency & is just minutes from the downtown mall, restaurants & shopping. The entry level features a large rec room w/ tons of windows, a full bath & a walkout to the backyard & patio-plus a one car garage. Upstairs is the fully open concept kitchen & living area (granite//stainless/hardwoods/tile backsplash) with gas fireplace, half bath, dining room & beautiful Trex deck. The upper floor offers two generous bedrooms, full bath & laundry plus the Master bed & bath. Superior finishes were used throughout & the home was part of the builders EcoSmart program, receiving a HERS index score of 64!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history
State and Regional News

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

  • Updated

It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses. And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years. On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert