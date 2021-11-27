 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $468,400

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $468,400

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $468,400

Welcome to Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new homes on private homesites! This Ferncliff Homesite Special on a prime corner lot at the end of Sunset Drive across from community's brand new 5 acre park features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a finished basement and 2 car garage for mid 2022 move-in. Plus, a spacious owner's suite with private bath & walk in closet, and an open concept main level featuring a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite stainless steel appliances, and luxurious vinyl plank flooring. Located in the final section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the new community park & steps away from the walking trail to the Rivanna River. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $5,000 toward closing for a limited time!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert