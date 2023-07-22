IT'S TIME....NOW SELLING! SUMMER MOVE-IN! This Kenridge home design is located in Charlottesville's newest neighborhood at Southwood. It includes the Tasteful Transitional Design Collection, including Luxury Vinyl Plank on the main level, Granite Countertops in the Kitchen, and much more in the interior in addition to outdoor entertaining space with a rear deck. Schedule your appointment today. Ask about our creative financing packages tailored to your needs, including Interest Rate Buy Down, Rate Lock, or additional Closing Cost Assistance.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $468,050
Related to this story
Most Popular
“DUE TO UNFORSEEN CIRCUMSTANCES, (HUNTER SMITH) SIREN RESTAURANT IS CLOSED PERMANENTLY."
He’s lost his restaurant empire, his flagship brewpub and the trust of his former employees and partners, but Hunter Smith says he plans to ke…
"The night is never done. The best part of the night is where you’re with your friends, you just left the party and you’re like, ‘Why don’t we…
If completed it will be the biggest project of its kind in the area. And unlike a campground, it will address the area’s “shortfall of short-t…
A promising Charlottesville solar company that was once earning millions of dollars a year has since developed a reputation for shoddy work, g…