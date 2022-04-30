3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $467,000

Beautiful end unit townhome with plenty of NATURAL LIGHT! Step in to the lower-level den with a BUILT-IN WINDOW SEAT. Enjoy a gorgeous and open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, an oversized kitchen island, WHITE CABINETS, and soft close drawers with dovetail construction. Enjoy the outdoors with your second story BALCONY. Complete with granite vanities and undermount porcelain sinks in the bathrooms. 2 car garage.