IT'S TIME....NOW SELLING! SUMMER MOVE-IN! This Kenridge home design is located in Charlottesville's newest neighborhood at Southwood. It includes the Tasteful Transitional Design Collection, including Luxury Vinyl Plank on the main level, Granite Countertops in the Kitchen, and much more in the interior in addition to outdoor entertaining space with a rear deck. Schedule your appointment today. Ask about our creative financing packages tailored to your needs, including Interest Rate Buy Down, Rate Lock, or additional Closing Cost Assistance.