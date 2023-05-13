Gorgeous end unit with views available in desirable Cascadia. Open floor plan with upgraded kitchen featuring stainless appliances, gas stove, above average counter space and cabinet space, granite tops, breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Eat in kitchen. Covered porch accessible from large living area. Convenient half bath next to living room. Owners bedroom suite has commanding views of Blue Ridge Mountains. Wonderful deck opens from owner bedroom. Large owner suite bathroom. Extra partially finished space on terrace level with half bath. Garage has two entries for added convenience. Great location. Easy walk to Darden Towe Park and Rivanna River Trails and river. Minutes to downtown mall. Cascadia pool offers one of the best views in Charlottsville.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $465,000
