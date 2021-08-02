OPEN HOUSE 1-3PM ON SUNDAY, AUG 1! Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath FARMHOUSE with FIBER INTERNET in the HEART OF DOWNTOWN in the walkable 10th/Page neighborhood, ideally located an EASY 1/2 MILE STROLL to the new DAIRY MARKET, Downtown Mall, UVA & the restaurants along West Main St! CHARACTER abounds - from trimwork in the gracious foyer to distinctive heart-pine floors. Fantastic, functional floorplan lives well w/ RENOVATED KITCHEN (quartz counters, tile backsplash), built-in breakfast nook plus room for an island, ample living room, FIRST-FLOOR BEDROOM (walk-in closet, en suite bath) & laundry/MUDROOM off back. Upstairs, 2 additional bedrooms & gorgeous, bright RENOVATED full bath. Relax on the back deck OR play in the LEVEL BACKYARD w/ space for garden/pets/bbq!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $465,000
