3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $459,670

Smaller space doesnt mean diminished style in this charming, two-story home. On the main level, windows saturate your conjoined family room and kitchen with warm, natural light. The open concept kitchen includes a large island and plenty of space for family and guests to grab snacks and socialize. The home chef who really loves to cook can upgrade to a gourmet kitchen with double ovens. There are other options available to personalize the spaceadd a fireplace to make it even cozier in the winter and or install a deck or patio to relax on warm spring nights. There are two bedrooms upstairs, each outfitted with a walk-in closet, and the main-level Owners Suite is designed for sweet dreaming and optimal comfort. Expand your living space by adding an optional Lower Level, perfect for entertaining guests in your Rec Room and giving overnight guests some personal space with an optional 4th bedroom and full bathroom.