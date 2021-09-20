3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $459,000

This practical 2,000 sf rancher on a full finished basement has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a one car garage, paved driveway, privacy fence in the backyard, chain link fence in the front yard, and is on a .33 acre lot. New Pella doors/windows 2016/2021; renovated kitchen with granite, tile backsplashes, lighting, flooring, sink, painted cabinets 2019; Heat pump 2018; 30 yr. roof 2011; deck 2015; fence-Quality Fencing 2020; Blinds 2018; Bathroom floor, paint and wiring 2021. New stair carpet. An open floor plan in the basement that includes wood burning fireplace with a possible "4th" room or office. Great for an efficiency or in-law apartment with separate entrance. Walking distance to U.Va.Hospital/Grounds. **Seller offering $10,000.00 in closing costs with Acceptable Offer.**