3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $455,000

Solar and Pearl Certified all brick home with walkout basement sitting on over half an acre with trickling stream and pond views in Key West! No HOA! Step inside to an updated kitchen, updated hall and master bath and new hardwood floors. 2017 roof. New windows. New patio door. New trex deck. New solar panels. Glass French doors open to a bright living area which could second as a home office. Large family room with built-ins and wood burning fireplace. Dining area opens to an elevated entertainment-size deck with stairs down to a fenced pet and play area. Walkout terrace level rec room with study/den, full bath and kitchenette could be a great guest suite or rentable income producing space. Loads of storage in the unfinished space that has potential for future finishing. Enjoy planting your favorite veggies or fruits in the fenced garden. Welcome home!