End-unit townhouse with sought after ROOFTOP TERRACE boasting a spectacular MOUNTAIN VIEW! Step inside to a bright and inviting entry foyer. Terrace level REC ROOM WITH FULL BATH and glass slider to the rear yard could be a great office space, bedroom or play area. OPEN CONCEPT main level features a SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM, UPGRADED GOURMET KITCHEN with gas cooking, stainless appliances, GRANITE counters, pantry closet plus an oversized CENTER ISLAND. Dining area with custom shelving opens to an elevated deck perfect for grilling and entertaining. Upstairs, the bedroom level is complete with a convenient full size washer/dryer. Owners en suite features TWO CLOSETS, LUXURY TILED BATH with dual sink vanity and a glass enclosed walk-in shower. Two more bedrooms and a full bath with a shower over the tub complete the bedroom floor. FOURTH FLOOR LOFT with storage closet. Saving the best feature for last, enjoy your favorite beverage or a good book on the FABULOUS ROOFTOP BALCONY! Upgraded HVAC with PREMIUM AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM. One car garage with ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGER. Stone and hardi plank siding. Neighborhood amenities include playground, picnic area, gym, clubhouse and dog park.