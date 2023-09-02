Why has Avinity Estates become one of the most desirable, popular neighborhoods in Cville? Consider driving 6 minutes to Wegman’s and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 7 minutes to the Downtown historic mall and 14 minutes to the UVA Grounds and Medical Center. Walk to nearby Mountain View Elementary. Some of the area’s best hiking starts 2.5 miles away at the Saunders-Monticello trail. Step out the front door for a panoramic view of Carters Mountain. When it comes to location, not all the AE townhomes are created equal. 3605 is elevated at the end of a quiet cul de sac with mountain vistas in one direction and lush woods the other. The large back deck and yard below are screened by trees for privacy. And the owner chose numerous luxury upgrades from the builder.