3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $450,000

Save your Christmas Bonus!!!! This house has a pool (with all new equipment too!) Enjoy City living with the relaxation of a pool and private backyard. Just minutes form UVA Grounds/Hospital (walking distance). 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom ranch style home sitting on a spacious lot with a sunroom, pool and ample outdoor entertainment space. Newer roof, Furnance, AC, Hotwater heater, new paint on terrace level and outside. You don't want to miss this unique home.