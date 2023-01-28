Beautiful views from the kitchen and deck, this perfect, gorgeous and bright townhome has it all. Terrace level has water and gas hooked up as well as a full bathroom and could be an office, playroom, man cave or 4th bedroom. When you walk in the front door, through the foyer and down hall there is a glass door that can be closed for privacy in the main area of terrace level. This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is fully equipped with solar panels for significantly lower energy costs. High end LVP flooring in basement and upstairs living areas give the home a luxurious upgrade. The kitchen and living areas are bright, open and inviting. HOA also includes a nice dog park. Dominion power bill attached in documents showing solar panel efficiency.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $449,900
