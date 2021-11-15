OPEN HOUSE Sunday from 11AM - 1PM! One level Courtyard home built by Craig Builders located just minutes from UVA and Downtown Charlottesville. Wonderful open floor plan with tons of natural light, vaulted ceiling in the great room, wood floors throughout, updated master bath with solid glass shower enclosure, large master suite walk-in closet, two car garage and private rear yard backing to trees. HOA includes yard care, some exterior maintenance, community pool, playground, and nature trails. Very short drive to 5th St. Station shopping and I-64.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $449,000
