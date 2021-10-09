Located just minutes from the Downtown Mall, this home offers beautiful, designer inspired finishes. The effortlessly open floorplan has a spacious galley kitchen which leads to an outdoor deck that is perfect for an evening of entertaining. The lower level offers a Rec Room that can serve as a home office or gym. Five minutes to 5th Street Station, the Monticello Trail, Belmont Park, Interstate64, or local winery tasting rooms. Ten minutes to your dinner reservation on the Downtown Mall or eating apples on top of Carters Mountain. Visit the Monroe model home today and learn more about living at Spring Hill Village! Actual photos.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $448,921
