Brand new and move-in ready! This 2-car garage END UNIT townhome just got its finishing touches at Proffit Terrace, a new community close to everything 29N has to offer: CHO airport, Target, Harris Teeter, Starbucks, NGIC/DIA, and many other shopping/dining options and everyday amenities. With its charming architecture (incorporating authentic stonework), generously-proportioned kitchen with abundant prep space, and spacious owner's retreat, you'll be eager to make the Poplar at Proffit Terrace your new home. This home also boasts numerous high-quality included features, such as oak stairs, solid core doors, wooden shelving, upgraded trim, and a 95% efficient gas furnace. Please note that all pictures are similar to. Model home open most days- contact us to set up your visit!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $448,860
