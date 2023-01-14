3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $447,000

Under Construction for May Delivery!! This brand new END HOME Villa offers maintenance-free main-level living with a 2-car garage. The Caroline Floorplan boasts an open-concept main level with a spacious 1st floor owner’s suite, open great room and gourmet kitchen featuring a large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, oak stairs and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The 1st floor owner’s suite features a private spa-like bathroom, and walk-in closet. Upstairs you’ll find two large bedrooms, a full bath, and home office. Outside includes a large patio backing to the community park. Enjoy the Berkmar Overlook community park with playground, gazebo, fire pit, and green space. PLUS, for a limited time we'll buy down your 30 year fixed interest rate through our convenient in-house lender, NVR Mortgage to save you hundreds of dollars on your monthly payment. Every new home in Berkmar Overlook is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Visit our website to schedule an appointment today!