Only 15 Minutes to UVA --Move-in Ready Contemporary 3 Bedroom with 2 Baths plus Large Bonus Room (approximately 12 x 12.5) in Mill Creek South. First floor Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and Master Bath. Bright, open floor plan on first floor with New luxury plank vinyl flooring and Fireplace in Living Room. Large Deck overlooking private, Fenced back yard. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Range included. Paved driveway. Storage Shed with electricity. Nice .29 acre lot. Conveniently located near UVA and Downtown with easy access to I64, Rt 250 and 29N. Short drive to Dining and Shopping at 5th Street Station; Wegmans.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
kknott@dailyprogress.com
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
The incident occurred hours after a fundraiser for the Peace in the Streets at Fry's Spring Beach Club ended.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is receiving a $5.75 million grant from writer and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to help fund…
The Seminole Square Shopping Center could see an expansion that would include development of a total of 352 apartment units.
The temporary injunction issued late Wednesday only extends to the 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit who sued last month challenging the legality of the new state law.
Fluvanna County officials say they are “monitoring an evolving situation with a privately-owned dam” located at McIver Lake.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Rivanna River between Pantops and Woolen Mills could be placed near the end of East Market Stre…
Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child.