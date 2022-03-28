3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $445,000

Only 15 Minutes to UVA --Move-in Ready Contemporary 3 Bedroom with 2 Baths plus Large Bonus Room (approximately 12 x 12.5) in Mill Creek South. First floor Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and Master Bath. Bright, open floor plan on first floor with New luxury plank vinyl flooring and Fireplace in Living Room. Large Deck overlooking private, Fenced back yard. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Range included. Paved driveway. Storage Shed with electricity. Nice .29 acre lot. Conveniently located near UVA and Downtown with easy access to I64, Rt 250 and 29N. Short drive to Dining and Shopping at 5th Street Station; Wegmans.