LOCATION, CONVENIENCE, QUALITY. Hollymead Town Center townhome with Stunning Upgrades and Mountain Views. Discover this exceptional townhome boasting $70,000 worth of upgrades. This residence stands out as one of the finest in the entire development. With four well-designed floors, it offers an abundance of living space and ensures privacy and comfort. Upon entering, you'll be in a spacious foyer, main floor home office, full bath and 2 car garage. The second floor showcasing an open concept layout that seamlessly combines the kitchen, dining area, living room, and a convenient half bath. The exquisite upgrades including chair railing, crown molding, gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops, recessed lighting, a center island, 9' ceilings, maple ceiling-height cabinets, and a s deck ideal for gatherings and entertaining. The fourth floor houses another home office with a terrace, creating a secluded haven for two individuals to comfortably work from home. Energy efficient and ideal location provides easy access to shopping venues, UVA, top-notch medical facilities and hospitals including NGIC/DIA, CHO airport. Don't miss the opportunity to make it yours today.