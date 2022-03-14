OPEN HOUSE Sunday 3/13/ from 12-2 Warm, light-filled home on an elevated lot with captivating views of the Redfields neighborhood. An immense wrap around front porch offering year round outdoor living. The spacious back yard and deck/porch is perfect for having a cocktail and watching the sunset after a long day at work. The updated kitchen boasts granite counter tops track lighting, and room for a kitchen island. The dining area opens via PELLA sliding glass door onto a wooden deck that's perfect for family dinners or entertaining. Additional upgrades include SOLAR PANELS, encapsulated attic, new HVAC, ceiling fans, barn door and a fully fenced back yard. Ting Fiber Internet. Pool, playground and nature trails
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $439,000
