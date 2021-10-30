3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $435,000

Enjoy spectacular year round views of Carter's Mountain from your rooftop terrace in this better than new beautiful 2 year old end unit townhome. Features include bright open floorplan with gourmet island kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets; spacious living room; luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main living areas; master suite with ensuite bath and walk-in closet; 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on upper level; finished third level bonus room leads to spacious rooftop terrace to entertain and enjoy the view. Terrace level is finished with large family room and full bath. Enjoy the amenities this wonderful neighborhood has to offer including two gyms, playground, dog park and more. Walk to elementary school. Quick access to Avon walking trail and planned 1200 acre Biscuit Run Park. Just minutes from Wegmans, UVA and downtown.