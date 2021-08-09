Open House, Sunday August 8th from 12:00- 1:30 ONE LEVEL LIVING IN THE REDFIELDS convenient location with an oversized two car garage ! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this Craig built 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home has a smart floor plan that is open and inviting. Cathedral ceilings and 2 Palladium windows brighten the home with natural light. Living room features a gas fireplace with brick surround. The Chef's kitchen, with pantry, new dishwasher, stove, microwave and counter island seating is adjacent to the breakfast nook that overlooks the private nature enriched backyard/patio. A French doorway opens from the dining room into the sun room with private garden views and is heated and cooled for year round use. Spacious master bedroom with attached full bathroom and walk-in-closet. Easy access into home through mud/laundry room from garage. The spacious open attic above the garage provides extra storage. Speedy access to downtown C'ville, UVA, and 5th St Station dining and shopping. HOA maintains lawn and snow removal. Community amenities include: pool, playground, jogging / walking trails and lake. Recent improvements include HVAC, hot water heater, mini split in sunroom, patio door and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $430,000
