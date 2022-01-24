 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $430,000

Rare and desirable Franklin Drive property! Offering over 3 acres of wooded privacy only minutes from Darden Towe park, Shopping, Downtown Mall, hospitals and I64. Cul de Sac location with elevated west facing seasonal mountain views and extensive trail head access for hiking and mountain biking. New flooring, New paint, Resurfaced driveway, extensive landscaping, recent water heater and more! 3 large bedrooms with balconies. Vaulted master suite with walk in closet. Underground power lines installed in this neighborhood reducing odds of power outages. This could be the best deal of 2022 in Albemarle list priced under $450k! Come tour this amazing setting and neighborhood. Excellent water pressure and quality from well on this property. No HOA fees here! 3D virtual tour is available. Open House Sunday 23rd from 1-3pm.

